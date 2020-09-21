Some local grocers no longer giving hazard pay

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Southwest Minneapolis grocery workers are no longer receiving a pay bump, though some have received gift cards or bonuses in recent months.

In the early days of the pandemic, most grocery stores offered their workers extra hourly pay as they worked on the front lines amid the early uncertainty over COVID-19.

That included Cub Foods, Kowalski’s, Aldi, Whole Foods and the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops in Southwest.

Cub, Aldi and Whole Foods ended their hazard pay increase of $2 an hour sometime this summer, according to employees. (The companies declined to comment for this story.) A Cub employee said full-time employees have received $400 Cub gift cards, and part-timers have received $200 gift cards. Whole Foods provided all full-time employees who were with the company in June a $500 bonus and part-timers a $250 bonus.

Kowalski’s Markets has extended its $2 an hour pay bump through Oct. 3, administrative director Deb Kowalski said.

Josh Resnik, CEO of the company that operates the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops, estimated that his company had spent over $600,000 on extra pay as of Sept. 15. “It’s money well spent,” he said. (The company has extended hazard pay through at least Sept. 27.)

Lunds & Byerlys gave full-time employees a $500 bonus and part-time employees a $200 bonus in April and plans on paying out additional bonuses after its fiscal year ends in September, depending on profits. A spokesperson wasn’t sure for how much those bonuses would be.