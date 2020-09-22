Pandemic changes how city reaches its residents

Council Member Jeremy Schroeder used to randomly knock on doors in his 11th Ward to try to reach out to people who don’t typically attend neighborhood meetings or call their local representative, but he can’t do that anymore.

In some ways, he doesn’t have to. Since the pandemic began and in the aftermath of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, Schroeder and other elected officials in Minneapolis have heard from residents who don’t normally write or call their representatives. Big issues like policing, housing, pandemic-related job loss, rebuilding from civil unrest and local business retention are front of mind.

“Right now, people are reaching out,” Schroeder said.

The pandemic has altered the manner in which public entities and elected officials are able to reach their constituents at a time when residents have more questions and thoughts about what’s transpiring in Minneapolis and what should happen next.

Many Southwest Minneapolis elected officials are holding ward meetings on Zoom, which were very well-attended in the weeks after Floyd’s death. Schroeder said he’s been doing his normal open office hours on Skype and Council Member Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) said she’s been doing backyard block meetings and made a more concerted effort to be digitally present at every neighborhood organization.