Loss of income challenges Southwest theaters, artists

When Butch Roy had to close down HUGE Improv Theater in March, the executive director thought it would be a good time to catch up on some maintenance projects, maybe a fresh coat of paint.

But after spending a couple hours inside the empty LynLake comedy theater, Roy gave up and went home, confronting the heartbreaking reality that he didn’t know if the theater would ever reopen.

“There’s no relief,” he said. “The stage was the biggest tool in our arsenal, and we couldn’t use it anymore.”

For Southwest theaters and their artists, the onset of the pandemic meant instantly evaporated revenue streams, performances halted on the verge of opening and uncertainty about when (or if) venues could ever return to full capacity.

Roy said the LynLake theater would normally host about six shows a week. When it closed March 13, staff were gearing up for the Twin Cities Improv Fest at the end of June, their biggest event of the year.

“It’s really hard to overstate just how precarious of a position entertainment venues are in,” Roy said. “We were the first things to close and we will be the last things to get to open.”

Unlike other businesses, Roy said, theaters can’t really operate via “curbside service.” Even if the staff and the audience were comfortable sitting inside, the wearing of masks and following of social distancing protocols in the small indoor theater would ruin the atmosphere, which thrives on laughter and interaction, he said. Although Roy has been able to pay rent for the building and received a PPP loan to pay staff for a short period of time, the threat of eviction is heavy.