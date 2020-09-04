Coalition hopes city rebuilds ‘stronger’ from damage

On Aug. 20, Tiwanna Jackson cut a red ribbon and officially reopened her beauty parlor Tweak the Glam at Lake & Lyndale, celebrating a long road of recovery.

Getting back in business wasn’t easy. Jackson’s studio, like many other businesses on and around the Lake Street corridor, was damaged and looted during civil unrest after the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd. She had to replace shattered windows and stolen equipment to make her eyebrow and microblading boutique ready to serve customers and mentor young entrepreneurs again.

Jackson’s reopening was about more than Tweak the Glam. She invited other Lake Street businesses like 1 Life CBD and had a mini street fair of sorts in the heart of LynLake with a resounding message: Lake Street is open for business and it needs help to recover.

“Lake Street is not going to die; it’s going to come back stronger than ever,” Jackson said. The effort to rebuild Lake Street and other

corridors hard hit by civil unrest will need to be as massive as the destruction visited upon the city in late May — a damage toll that some estimate as high as $1 billion — and will require new ways of thinking about ownership and investment.

In early June, various organizations stepped up to begin the process of rebuilding what was lost. The Community Now Coalition sought to bring those groups together and join forces around creating a new Minneapolis.

The group has worked to set goals around business retention and prioritizing merchants who are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

The Lake Street Council has doled out $5.5 million in grant funding so far to help 300 businesses, including Tweak the Glam, to clean up, reopen and rebuild. The organization wants that rebuilding to focus on BIPOC businesses.