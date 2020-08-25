Why racism was declared a public health crisis

When Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant looks at geographical concentrations of poverty, violence and high infant mortality in the city, something becomes clear right away.

“It’s the same map,” she said.

All of those health issues are rooted in Minneapolis’ history of racist housing covenants and redlining that pushed Black residents and other communities of color into concentrated pockets of the city.

Now, in the wake of George Floyd’s death and with the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately impacting people of color, Minneapolis and Hennepin County have officially voted to declare racism a public health emergency.

“I think it’s an important statement in these times,” Musicant said. “My hope is that it’s more than that as well.”

Nationwide studies have connected racism to inequitable health outcomes for diseases including cancer, diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease, according to the city’s declaration.

In Minneapolis, Black and Indigenous infants die at rates three to four times higher than white infants, according to a 2018 report by the health department. The city’s residents are more likely to be hospitalized for asthma if they live in zip codes with more than 50% residents of color and with more than 40% of residents below the poverty line, according to a separate 2018 report. Hennepin County’s Black residents, only 12% of the population, made up 43% of residents diagnosed with HIV in 2016. Native Americans in the county are dying of opioids at a rate 10 times higher than the average resident.

Public health officials have tied race to health for several years, but the push for governments to declare racism as a pressing public health issue began in 2019 in the cities and counties around Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. Since Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, several other cities, counties and some entire states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, have followed suit.

Dr. Michele Allen, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School and director of the Health Disparities Research Program, said she sees the impacts of racism in the structural determinants of health. Long-standing social and economic inequities make it so Black, Latino and other populations of color have less access to health care and are more likely to have to make tough decisions about spending for health care.

Not only does race factor into the level of access Americans have to health care, it also impacts the way people are treated when they do see a physician. There is an “irrefutable” amount of data documenting that doctors treat people differently based on race, Allen said.

COVID-19 “really highlights the intersection of social determinants and historical health issues that make people more vulnerable,” Allen said.

Black and Latino people are more likely to work the jobs deemed “essential” that require close proximity with others, and they are more likely to live in housing where it’s more difficult to socially distance, she said. Historical factors like lack of quality food access in many communities of color have led to higher rates of the underlying conditions that exacerbate COVID-19, like diabetes and obesity.