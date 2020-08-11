Southwest museums struggle to regain visitors

The Walker Art Center is quiet on a Friday save for the soft footsteps of visitors walking across the gallery and the slight whir of the air conditioning. On one side of the exhibit, a mother and child gaze up at a series of colorful portraits lining the back wall, their voices muffled through cloth masks. On the other side a visitor walks the length of a green leaf-like aluminum sculpture in the center of the room, a work by artist Ellsworth Kelly.

Since Southwest’s museums reopened in late June and July, some patrons have begun making reservations online and planning visits as ways to escape the heat.

Although attendance is now limited to a quarter of capacity, some museums are seeing even fewer guests ready to return. Since the Minneapolis Institute of Art reopened July 16, attendance is down to about 15% of normal, director Katie Crawford Luber said.

“Suddenly we’re trying to figure out how to be a museum without an audience,” Luber said. “Our mission really is about people and art — and bringing them together. And that’s a very challenging thing right now.”

Navigating the logistics of cleanliness, staffing and virtual programs, many have directed visitors to make online ticket reservations at specific times of day to control crowd numbers.

Mia added janitorial staff to clean the museum more often, installed no-touch faucets and toilets and set up round markers on the floor to encourage visitors to stay 6 feet apart. It’s also removed some interactive elements normally accompanying exhibits, like informational iPads and adjusted some exhibits designed for touch.