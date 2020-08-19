Minneapolis Charter Commission’s slow-rolling of public safety amendment follows pattern

In 1960, a proposed charter amendment would have changed Minneapolis from a weak-mayor government to a strong-mayor government. The police union feared a strong-mayor system would limit its bargaining power and the influence it could exert on individual council members, Lansing said, and organized labor in general opposed the amendment, which failed.

In the 1961 election, the police union maximized its power. Feeling undercompensated and overworked, members backed a charter amendment that established the staffing ratio requirements that exist today (1.7 officers per 1,000 residents). That year, Lansing said, the union had its members actively support all incumbent council members. With the support of labor unions, the City Council and the mayor, the charter amendment won easily.

The victory led the union to want more, Lansing said, and in 1962 it pushed for another charter amendment that would have boosted police wages to match the maximum salary of the largest trade union. The Charter Commission rejected this amendment, but

it made its way onto the ballot, where it was soundly defeated by voters.

The political power of the union faded over the ’60s during the civil rights movement but rose again in the late 20th century, Lansing said. Today, the union, led by Lt. Bob Kroll, who spoke onstage at a 2019 Donald Trump campaign rally, has more power over the rank and file than the police chief, he said.

He thinks changing the public safety system in Minneapolis will be a multi-year process.

“Any system or structure that can be made by people can be unmade by people,” Lansing said.

Role of the commission

Many have criticized the body as an unelected group that trends older, whiter and wealthier than the city as a whole. The 15-member commission has just three members of color. Members predominantly reside in South and Southwest Minneapolis, according to data compiled by the Minnesota Daily.

“People in Minneapolis have been in the streets for months demanding change, only to hear from the Charter Commission that there haven’t been enough studies and consultants,” said Sophia Benrud of activist group Black Visions Collective. “When white supremacy is the law of the land, it is a luxury to say we need ‘more time’ before we can make change. Every single voter should have had the chance to vote on this amendment in 2020. This should have been our decision, not the Charter Commission’s.”

The Charter Commission heard hundreds of public comments on the amendment before its decision and received more than 5,000 written comments. Most comments made in hearings called for the body to let residents vote in November.

For those upset by the commission’s decision, there’s little immediate recourse. Commissioners can only be recalled by the chief judge of Hennepin County District Court or by an amendment to the state constitution. Commissioner terms last four years, and current terms don’t expire until 2022 and 2023.

The day of the vote, the Charter Commission debated its own role in city government. “I don’t think we’ve come to a consensus as a commission of what our job is,” vice chair Jan Sandberg said.

When considering a charter change, the commission can vote to recommend approving, rejecting or proposing an alternative amendment.

Commissioners supporting the delay said there is additional legal review and public engagement needed on the amendment. Those opposed to taking more time largely disagreed with the amendment, but thought the commission was outside its role to keep it off the ballot this year.