Churches navigate in-person opening

For Arden Haug, a pastor at Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church in Kenwood, the past couple of months have been a “spiritual challenge.”

Before March he had no recording equipment, no camera and nothing that would have allowed the church to transition to virtual worship, especially within the span of a week. Now, five months later, the church has been getting creative with its weekly sessions and has started allowing some in-person worship.

Although the shift to virtual worship has been difficult for most congregations in Southwest, navigating the return to in-person services has been even harder. From worship watch parties to camping trips to not meeting in person at all, different faith groups have taken different approaches.

Justin Schroeder, a minister at First Universalist church in South Uptown, said after a month-long deliberation, the congregation has chosen not to hold any in-person events for the foreseeable future.

The decision comes, in part, out of the church’s anti-racist work and the fact that people of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, Schroeder said. With the number of COVID cases high statewide, he said the last thing he wants to happen is for a community member to contract the virus at a church gathering.

“Rather than just thinking about this as a short-term thing to endure, [we’re] really recognizing that this is going to be here for a while and we need to build new practices of how we connect with one another,” Schroeder said. “Our faith is strong enough to survive in a new way with a new set of practices.”