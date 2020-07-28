Pop-up food shelf

Pet food is being collected at the Lyndale Animal Hospital, meals are being served on Tuesdays at MLK Park in Kingfield and volunteers are stocking supply tents at homeless sanctuaries in Lyndale Farmstead and Kenwood parks. Established food shelves in the area say the pop-ups have been pivotal in bringing aid to various parts of the city, and their smaller sizes have been especially important in the effort to keep social distance. Information about the food shelves is typically spread by word of mouth, on social media and through websites like the Twin Cities Mutual Aid map, which pinpoints places around the cities that are accepting donations or volunteers. The map also indicates what goods are needed and where, with details usually updated daily. Nancy Hicks, a volunteer coordinator with the People’s Library, said the MCAD distribution center originally came about in response to helping the Eat Street restaurant Pimento Jamaican Kitchen deal with an influx of donations after it started accepting and distributing food and supplies on May 28. A spokesperson with Pimento said the restaurant is currently scaling down its efforts as the supply distribution was part of a temporary relief effort. For the People’s Library, Hicks said, it was a little hectic at first. Coordinating volunteers, distributing what goods they had and navigating language barriers were problems the team had to troubleshoot. But as more volunteers joined, many of whom had volunteered at similar sites before, coordination became easier and wait times shrunk. Looking back, Hicks said with a laugh, “We weren’t 100% sure what we were doing.” Now a month in, they’ve been able to adjust though they’re still ironing out the creases. Although most of the pop-ups work independently, Hicks said, the People’s Library has been working to form long-term relationships with farmers markets and local eateries like Penny’s Coffee and Provision Community Restaurant, which have donated baked goods. The team also coordinates with other distribution spots — sharing produce and other perishables and making sure to be open on alternating days.

“It’s really important this sort of support can continue because Minneapolis has such a crisis [with] housing and support,” Hicks said. “And it’s only increased because of COVID.” After an initial spike in aid and support, Hicks said, the number of donations has been dropping in recent weeks even though need has not gone away. More expensive goods like shampoo, feminine products and dental hygiene supplies are always in demand but can be more costly to buy in bulk. Since mid-July, volunteers at the MCAD site moved away from only distributing meal and supply kits and have been printing out checklists with grocery items listed in English, Somali and Spanish, so families can choose additional items they need rather than receive some items they don’t. Although this is more work for the volunteers, Hicks said, it results in less waste and helps them accommodate cultural and dietary restrictions. More in need At more established food distribution centers, the current need hasn’t been this drastic since the Great Depression, said Elizabeth Cooper, spokesperson for Second Harvest Heartland. Since March, the nonprofit has been supplying goods to pop-ups and food shelves around the Twin Cities and is anticipating Minnesota food shelves will see a 65% increase in demand through the remainder of 2020 and into next year. Cooper said the collaboration with pop-up food shelves has been pivotal, especially in a pandemic where people need to be socially distant. Their help has made it possible to reach more people in need.

“We have seen a record number of donations coming in [since March], which is good,” Cooper said. “We need every dollar.” Part of the work also comes with destigmatizing the act of asking for help, especially when it comes to accepting food, she said. Acknowledging and accepting help is a sign of strength and trust in the community, and without addressing hunger, existing inequalities can worsen. “We know that hunger is connected to a wide variety of health issues, so really, if we let this hunger crisis continue, it is going to deepen and broaden the impact of the pandemic,” she said. “As a community, we can’t let that happen.” Alex Richardson started volunteering for the Lyndale Farmstead Sanctuary in June, when people experiencing homelessness first moved into Lyndale Farmstead Park. (The Park Board has voted to limit the size of encampments and require permits, and the sanctuary’s future is uncertain.)