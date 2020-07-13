Lynnhurst historic district advances over homeowners’ objections

The Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) voted 6-3 on June 23 in favor of the designation, which would require homeowners to preserve many of their homes’ original exterior features.

While specific requirements have not yet been outlined, design guidelines would likely mandate the preservation of original windows, doors, masonry cladding and decorative trim, among other features.

The 66 houses, built mostly between 1893 and 1937, are on Emerson, Fremont and Dupont avenues between 46th and 48th streets. They all are worth at least $513,000, according to city property records.

Eleven of the 12 homeowners who spoke in two public hearings said they were opposed to the designation, and 19 of the 20 who wrote comments to the city said they were against it.