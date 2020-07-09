Floyd’s death a tipping point for Calhoun names

In Minneapolis, the debate over the name had been of interest to Native American activists for years but gained prominence in 2015, when the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board first added signage recognizing the Dakota name. To Bad Heart Bull, the changes were bound to happen eventually, and she wasn’t surprised that Floyd’s death reinvigorated the conversation over names. “Like many issues that are being elevated right now, this isn’t a new conversation, but there are more people joining the conversation,” she said. In Southwest Minneapolis, Calhoun Square’s new ownership group, Northpond Partners, removed the large sign adorning the building at Lake & Hennepin on June 20 when it announced it would “expedite” its process to rename the mall “in solidarity with Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter Movement.” The firm is “actively working with members of the community” on a new name for the building, according to Alistair Parry, a vice president at Northpond. The Calhoun Beach Club, a large apartment complex and gym on the north side of the lake, sent an email to residents and members that it will remove “Calhoun” branding in the coming weeks and will work on a new name for the building. A spokesperson from the building’s parent company, Amico, said the process by which the new name will be chosen is still being determined. Calhoun Towers, a large apartment building west of the lake, will now be known as West Lake Quarter, according Colleen O’Brien, a leasing specialist with the building. Bader Development, which owns the tower, recently began work on an expansion that will bring 746 new units across four buildings to the area. The company is in the process of changing its signage and intends to be fully transitioned to West Lake Quarter branding by the end of the year. For now, she said, the company is using both names so they don’t lose business.

“When Lake Calhoun changed, we knew we were going to take Calhoun out of the name,” O’Brien said. The West Calhoun neighborhood is also likely to change its name in the near future, according to board president Allan Campbell. The neighborhood had been scheduled to discuss the name at its annual meeting in May, but that was postponed due to COVID-19 until August. The neighborhood association has surveyed residents about the name and received many more emails this spring asking for a change to be made. With the state Supreme Court ruling in May and the flurry of name changes after Floyd’s death, the momentum seems to be there, he said. The board will vote on whether to change its name to West Lake at its July 14 meeting. “We don’t want to push off the issue of the name too long,” Campbell said. West Calhoun would be the third Southwest neighborhood to remove the vice president’s surname from its title. The Calhoun Area Residents Action Group (CARAG) changed its name to South Uptown in 2018 and the East Calhoun Community Organization voted last year to be redubbed simply as its former acronym — ECCO — stripped of the words it once stood for. Others may be changing, too. Chris Martin, a writer and poet who lives in ECCO, said he reached out to several entities to ask about name changes in an attempt to seize the moment. He said representatives with the Ackerberg Group told him the firm would be changing the name of Lake Calhoun Center on the north side of the lake. Messages left with the company seeking to confirm the change have not been returned.

Martin, who studied local Indigenous culture and history during a residency at the Minnesota History Center, said he hopes groups will consider using the Dakota language when selecting a new name and try to learn about Native American history here. Bad Heart Bull said she would like to see more Dakota language in the right context and that she’d be happy to help any group considering that type of name change.