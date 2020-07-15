East African business owners face added barriers to aid

Zainab Hussein sat on a chair under rows of rolled-up fabrics, carpets and colorful dresses, looking out into the quiet hallways of the Karmel Mall. It was 1 p.m., and she’d been sitting in her shop for six hours, but she still hadn’t had any customers.

Before the pandemic, Hussein said, she would often see more than 100 customers each day, some driving in from other states to shop for traditional clothing and fabrics. Now, about a month after the Whittier mall fully reopened, Hussein, like many other East African business owners, is worried about her livelihood during the pandemic and uncertain about where to find relief.

Although she applied for several small business loans, Hussein said she is not eligible for some because she is her business’s sole employee. With her income essentially vanished, she has needed to solicit help from her family to keep the shop open and has taken a second job as a custodian at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to make ends meet.

“It’s very hard,” she said. “I used to earn enough to manage daily life, and now, nothing.”

While nearly all businesses have been hard-hit by the pandemic in recent months, East African business owners are facing language and cultural barriers that make it especially difficult to find loans and navigate bureaucracies. The unrest following George Floyd’s killing has brought an added burden, with East African immigrants owning many of the worst damaged businesses on Lake Street.

These business owners say it’s hard to see a future without financial assistance. And with partisan gridlock and a slow government response, many say they are falling through the cracks.

After closing during the pandemic’s first months, Sulekha Ibrahim reopened her mental health and community clinic, Healing Path Well- ness Services, on May 26, the day after Floyd was killed. The Whittier clinic offered therapy services, wellness classes and culturally sensitive care to many people of color, immigrants and refugees in South Minneapolis.

On May 28, Ibrahim’s clinic was vandalized and destroyed. Everything was stolen, and much of what remains is ash.

“To have that space on Lake Street, it was needed. People would come together and see providers that looked like them … feel that their culture and their traditions are well received and respected,” she said. “And then for it to

be destroyed and burned down, it was just devastating for everybody.”

Although Ibrahim considers herself one of the luckier business owners — she’s raised more than $95,000 on GoFundMe — she said she’s only about halfway to the amount it will take to rebuild.

Ibrahim said misinformation about the number of grants business owners can apply for and what they need to qualify has made many worried or anxious. Some applications take a lot of time and energy, and even for the few who have been able to receive grants, the funding is often not enough.