Customers feel loss of Lake Street post office

For over 25 years, Lake Street post office customers could count on Fred Brombach greeting them with a smile and a joke.

“I would usually enter the post office kind of cranky,” longtime Kingfield resident Nan Marie Zosel said. “After my interaction with Fred, I would leave thinking, ‘OK, that wasn’t so bad.’”

Southwest Minneapolis residents say the clerks at the Lake Street station, which was burned down during the unrest following George Floyd’s killing, were friendly and kind.

They said they were sad to see the building destroyed and hope to see it rebuilt.

“It’s just tough to see places that are so embedded in the history of the neighborhood get damaged like that,” ECCO president Dane Stimart said.

USPS ‘exploring options’

The Lake Street and the Minnehaha post offices were completely destroyed on May 29. United States Postal Service (USPS) spokeswoman Nicole Hill said the postal service is “exploring options” as far as rebuilding but declined to say more.

The federal Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people who destroyed the post offices and/or stole mail from them. Those who sorted through the building’s wreckage the day after it burned, removing charred letters with the intent to deliver them, will not be prosecuted.

A window at the Loring Park post office has been set up so Lake Street customers can pick up their PO Box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residencies.