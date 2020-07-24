Crane failure in Kenilworth Corridor

A crane failure in the Kenilworth Corridor led residents of a Cedar-Isles-Dean townhome community to temporarily evacuate and disrupted construction of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on July 15, when the boom closest to the crane cab broke and crashed into the press-in piler, according to project spokesperson Trevor Roy. The accident occurred because the crane operator left the cab while the machine was in operation, according to an initial Metropolitan Council investigation, a violation of policy for the project contractor, the Lunda-McCrossan joint venture.

The incident occurred just south of Cedar Lake Parkway, and residents in about 10 Cedar Lake Shores townhomes were evacuated for about five hours, according to the Met Council. No injuries were reported, and no damage was found outside of the construction zone.

The crane operator who left the cab has been removed from the project, according to the Met Council. The crane that failed was also removed and will be sent to the manufacturer for inspection.

The crane is used to feed sheets used for tunnel construction into a press-in piler.

The contractor held an additional safety meeting after the incident, and the Met Council says it will increase inspections of cranes throughout the project.