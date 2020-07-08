Council wants voters to decide policing future

The amendment would also give the City Council significantly more power over the new public safety department than it has over the Minneapolis Police Department. Today, the MPD is the only charter department the mayor has “complete power” over, though the City Council does have influence over the MPD by controlling the budget.

“I’ve seen time and time again how the lack of the council to have any policy making authority over the police department has made it very difficult and challenging to make the changes people want,” Council Member Cam Gordon (Ward 2) said.

Frey, in a press conference, said he feared the council having more policy control over law enforcement could result in there being too many bosses directing the department and variations in how community safety worked ward to ward.

If voters approve the measure, the MPD would not immediately disband. The charter change itself would go into effect on May 1, 2021, and would allow the City Council and mayor to begin implementing public safety changes. The council has committed to a year-long public engagement process to shape the new department.

“It’s a structural change that allows us to invest in a holistic approach to safety,” Bender said.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said while the ordinance is important, even if voters approve the measure in November, and the council does ultimately replace the police with a new department, there will still be a need to root out systemic racism.

“We’re going to have a new name with a new public safety measure with the same underlying racist foundations that has been involved in the formulation of this country forever, so we must be dealing with both those issues simultaneously,” Jenkins said.

Some Southwest Minneapolis activists have pushed for the measure to be placed on the ballot.

Over 25 supporters of the amendment showed up at the Linden Hills home of Ward 13 City Council Member Linea Palmisano on June 25, asking her to vote to advance the proposal.

“I think this is the City Council that could pave the way not only for deep, deep change in Minneapolis but could help create a model for other towns and cities to use,” said Laurie Bushbaum, a retired Unitarian Universalist minister who organized the group. “I think this is the moment where it’s suddenly possible.”

The South Uptown Neighborhood Association voted to submit a letter to Bender last month calling for budget reductions to MPD and redirecting funding into public-health based safety strategies.

Nate Gotlieb contributed reporting to this story.