Citations, temporary shutdowns at reopened restaurants

Attempts to reopen restaurants for dine-in service in Minneapolis in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic have had mixed results, with COVID cases shutting some establishments and government enforcement making others clean up their operations.

In Southwest Minneapolis, some restaurants have shut themselves down due to exposures, while others, including Stella’s Fish Cafe and Hoban Korean BBQ in Uptown, have received citations or warnings from government officials enforcing regulations on how service is conducted during a pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) sent warning letters to 10 bars and restaurants across the state that had violated rules around capacity, mask wearing and social distancing after investigators with the alcohol and gambling enforcement division surveilled 919 establishments between July 4 and July 13. Among those issued warnings were Uptown’s Hoban and two Downtown bars, Cowboy Jack’s and Breakfast Bar. No fines were issued, but the state hopes the warnings will lead to better compliance, according to DPS assistant commissioner Booker Hodges.

Failure of employees to wear masks and clustering of groups in violation of social distancing requirements were the most common issues, state officials said at a press conference. Letters were only sent to establishments violating all three major restaurant requirements: masks for employees, limiting customers to 50% or less indoor capacity and failing to spread out tables or limit group size. Further violations could result in revocation of liquor licenses.

“We don’t want to get in a situation where we need to roll things back,” Hodges said.