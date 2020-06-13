Three School Board seats will be contested

Southwest Minneapolis voters will have multiple candidates in two of the three open School Board seats covering the area in November.

A fourth open seat that covers North Minneapolis will also have multiple candidates.

Five candidates have filed for election for the open citywide School Board seat. They are William Awe, Lynne Crockett, Michael Duenes, incumbent Kim Ellison and Doug Mann.

Three candidates — Adriana Cerrillo, Christa Mims and Ken Shain — have filed for the seat covering the ECCO neighborhood, downtown and the seven Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods north of Lake Street. Incumbent Bob Walser is not running for reelection.

Incumbent Ira Jourdain was the only candidate to file for the open seat that covers the Southwest Minneapolis neighborhoods south of Lake Street, minus ECCO. Two candidates — Sharon El-Amin and incumbent KerryJo Felder — filed for the North Minneapolis seat.