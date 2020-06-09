On May 29, as small groups of rioters and opportunistic looters brought chaos to the neighborhoods around the 5th Precinct protest, residents on nearby Harriet Avenue noticed a group of people gathering trash cans from homes. Suddenly, the garbage bins went up in flames, people were running everywhere and there was no help in sight. “The police were not coming,” said resident D’Andre Johnson. Every night since, as darkness begins to fall, a group of neighbors living on the 3000 block of Harriet Avenue have put up makeshift barriers using old traffic signs at 31st & Lake to deter people from driving up their block. It’s a move they say is necessary when law enforcement is not responding quickly to incidents of violence and destruction that have stemmed off from demonstrations across the city since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. “You could almost call it the resurgence of the neighborhood watch,” Johnson said. Across Southwest Minneapolis, residents have taken an active role in defending their neighborhoods from destruction in the unrest that has arisen since Floyd was killed. Whether standing guard on corners, imposing makeshift barriers or communicating potential threats via text chains or digital servers, residents are trying to keep safe. A key to safety strategy is communicating, residents say. Speaking with neighbors about any actions or communicating any real or perceived threats in a clear way is important. On Harriet Avenue, residents had a block meeting and have been communicating via a text thread. “People need to talk to their neighbors,” said Chris Wylie, a Harriet Avenue resident who has been involved with the barricade efforts. That’s true for larger, more formal efforts, too. In the Wedge, the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA) set up a communication network via a server on Discord, a communication app commonly used by video game players, that has various channels where neighbors can post about real or perceived threats that can be quickly confirmed or debunked.

“There are people up all night with eyes on the street watching out for each other,” said Alicia Gibson, LHENA’s board president. Within 48 hours of The Wedge launching its communication server, more than 700 resi-[4dents had signed up, Gibson said. To discourage looting or other destruction in neighborhoods across Minneapolis, residents have taken it upon themselves to provide security. “If you’re not watching your store, it will get looted,” said Mahad Osman, who works at 36 Lyn Refuel Station in Lyndale. The popular gas station experienced some looting on May 29, when a group of teenagers stole mostly tobacco products, and since has had a group of about 20 people taking turns watching the store and the entire 36th

& Lyndale corner at night, Osman said. The watchers take turns walking around the corner in groups of four and communicate via walkie talkies. Seeing people take advantage of the protests to do damage to local, black-owned businesses has been sad for Osman. “It’s ridiculous,” he said. Yin Muangmode, general manager of Amazing Thailand, said she and two others stayed at the restaurant for four straight nights during the worst of the chaos, keeping watch on the doors and chasing away several would-be looters. The scariest incident, she said, was when armed looters tried to break the plywood covering their windows to enter the restaurant.