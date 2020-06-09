Racist graffiti found in Armatage Park

Racist graffiti was found in the Armatage Park skatepark on May 26. Submitted photo

On May 26, graffiti that included a racial slur was found in the Armatage Park skatepark.

The graffiti was quickly painted over, said Joel Federer, chair of the Armatage Neighborhood Association. The neighborhood group condemned the vandalism as a “despicable act.”

“It is our hope that the perpetrators of this reprehensible act will have the courage to take a long, hard look at themselves and find the will to change,” the group said in a statement.

Park Board spokesperson Robin Smothers said there was a lot of graffiti throughout the parks system after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, including “white supremacy graphics” and offensive language toward people of color.

She said there aren’t statistics on how many parks were hit but that parks staff remove tags as soon as possible.

She encouraged people who see graffiti to call 311 or the Park Board’s customer service line at 612-230-6400.