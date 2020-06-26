Preserving the murals made during the uprising

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, hundreds of brightly colored murals were painted on buildings around the Twin Cities with messages of grief, anger and hope.

Illustrations of Floyd’s face and those of other black people killed by police. Phrases of protest like “Justice for George” and “Stop killing us!” Flowers, hearts, clasped hands and raised fists.

Many murals were organized by businesses shuttered during the unrest. Some were coordinated by nonprofits. Others were made in the spur of the moment by impassioned artists.

Discussions are now underway about how to preserve the painted plywood for posterity.