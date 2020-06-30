Pregnant in a pandemic

“Typically the doula’s the person who is right there in front of mom, whispering encouraging words to her and holding her hand, smoothing her hair, giving her a back rub and just kind of getting in her face like, ‘You can do this,’” Hanstad said. “Now I would … keep a little more distance and not necessarily be as hands-on.”

Pregnancies have changed dramatically in recent months. Routine check-ups, prenatal visits and postpartum support have largely moved online. Fertility treatments are being delayed and baby showers are being called off. Many parents have been forced into self-quarantine, with the stress of isolation hitting many new mothers hard. Some have had to rethink their original birthing plans, shifting to birth centers or home births.

“It’s been a wild ride,” said Kingfield resident Jocelyn Keller, who had her first baby on May 26. The two months leading up to the birth of her daughter were the most stressful, she said. Her appointments began transitioning to telehealth and, at 37 weeks, she was told to come to her weekly in-person appointments alone.

Her original plan was to have present for labor a doula, her family and an all-female OB-GYN team from the Haugen clinic in Edina. But due to staffing changes related to COVID-19, she ended up with three physicians who weren’t from Haugen.

Now at home with her newborn, she said she was saddened to not be able to introduce her to friends and family.

“The beginning of life and the end of life now due to COVID have been very lonely,” she said. “These two big transition periods of life have been fairly isolated.”

Fertility treatments

For some in Southwest, changes in fertility treatment have created additional barriers for conception.

Kara Yorkhall, founder of the Kingfield women’s health and fertility clinic Fertile Grounds, said the stressors of the pandemic can negatively affect fertility, though with time the body adjusts to the stress.