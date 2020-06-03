On the street: ‘It’s only right for the little ones to come out and see what’s happening’

George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer has placed the city’s history of racial inequity and white violence at the forefront of a global protest movement. The Southwest Journal has asked local residents to share their feelings and experiences. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Read all of our interviews here.

Ivy Scott

At a protest near 31st & Nicollet with her five cousins, Saturday, May 30

We came out today because there’s a lot of crime going on, and it’s only right for the little ones to come out and see what’s happening around the world. A lot of stuff is repeating. The black community — and not just the black community — is tired of the nonsense that’s been going on. This is a time for everybody to get justice for anyone who’s been killed by the cops and is dying with our skin color.

It’s been like this for years. We’re taking a stand to say if you’re not going to do us right, we’re going to go crazy. We’ve been in quarantine for a long time, which makes it worse.

It’s been a crazy, emotional week. We’re still doing school and our house is three blocks south [in Lyndale]. The fire’s been going on. They all spent the night in my house. We’ve been coming out every day to show support for our community.

One time we were at the downtown Target and as soon as we walked in, we got accused of stealing. As soon as we walked in, they started following us. Not every black person steals, and I feel like never in a million years did I think I’d get accused of something like that.

I just hope everyone sees our side and does better in helping the community.