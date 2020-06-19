Northbound 46th Street ramp closing

Starting June 23, motorists wishing to travel north on Interstate 35W won’t be able to enter the freeway at 46th Street.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing the northbound 46th Street ramp through September 2021 as it continues I-35W construction between 15th and 43rd streets.

The department says that motorists who want to travel north on I-35W should enter the highway at Diamond Lake Road.

Southbound ramps onto the freeway at 46th Street will remain open.

MnDOT has been reconstructing I-35W in South Minneapolis since 2017. The $239 million project includes the installation of new concrete, the rebuilding and repairing of bridges and the construction of new express lanes and ramps at Lake Street. The agency is also constructing a new bus rapid transit station there.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in fall 2021.