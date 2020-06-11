Faith groups respond to George Floyd’s death

Led by African American clergy, including Stacey Smith of African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Paul, hundreds of people, from a variety of faith congregations in Southwest and the metro area, walked silently to the site of George Floyd’s death on June 2.

Many donned traditional sashes and religious garb and held signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “The Bible is Not a Prop.” They gathered quietly before taking a collective knee and praying together outside of Cup Foods.

Some religious congregations in Southwest have taken a stand since Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Many have organized medic stations, facilitated food and supply donation drives

or participated in a number of protests and demonstrations around the cities. Others have turned inward and sought to re-examine their own values and biases.

Rebecca Voelkel, a pastor at Lyndale United Church of Christ, said she has helped mobilize congregations of different faiths in the wake of Floyd’s death, following the lead of organizations like Reclaim the Block and Black Visions Collective. Voelkel said various other congregations within the SpringHouse Ministry Center have participated in protests, run medic tents and organized donation drives.

Some of the initiatives she’s working on call for reallocating resources from the Minneapolis police budget to other community services.

“I have asthma and this whole time of COVID-19 I’ve just been so focused on being able to breathe,” she said. “The video of watching someone literally be asphyxiated … I saw a sign the other day that said, ‘Jesus was killed by police too.’ And I’m not saying that George is Jesus, but the same system that crucified Jesus crucified George. And his words were the same as Eric Garner’s: ‘I can’t breathe.’ I just had a physical reaction to that.”

Travis Norvell, a pastor at Judson Memorial Baptist Church in Kingfield, also attended the Clergy March last week. He said it has been necessary to move past responses some white liberal Christians have taken in the past. Although study groups and book readings are still important, he said, there needs to be a more active change from the community, especially since racism is ingrained not only within the policing system, but in housing, education and employment.

“You just feel like your heart was ripped out, just this total lack of humanity,” he said. “Just thinking about what we have allowed to happen and the systems that we have been perpetuating … It was just a deep sense of anger, but also this personal responsibility and culpability.”