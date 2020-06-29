Damaged businesses work through insurance claims

When state officials held a meeting at Midtown Global Market offering free insurance claim advice for Minneapolis businesses damaged during the civil unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing, the room filled quickly and a line went out the door.

With millions of dollars in damage along the Lake Street corridor, mainly to businesses owned and operated by immigrants in the East African and Latino community, merchants want to make sure they are following the right steps to get back on track.

Moe Amaro operates three tobacco shops on or near Lake Street. One, Quality Tobacco in Whittier, was burned to the ground. The others, Uptown Tobacco in The Wedge and Hennepin Tobacco in East Isles, had most of their inventories stolen. Amaro, who said he blames Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz for not protecting the city during the unrest, has filed insurance claims, but he hasn’t heard back yet and is worried his coverage may not be enough.

“We’re waiting, we’re seeing what the city is doing,” Amaro said.

But that could be a long wait. While Minneapolis officials at Midtown said people should expect support from the city, municipal aid won’t come soon.

“Don’t expect we will have answers and solutions quickly,” said Erik Hansen of the city’s Community Planning and Economic Development department.

Monica Romero, a CPED worker at the Midtown event, told business owners damaged buildings will have property tax relief from the assessor’s office and that damaged businesses won’t be bothered about city licenses for now.

Rebuilding costs have been estimated at $100 million to over $500 million. Getting a firm figure on the damage “is going to take a long time,” Hansen said. Much of the damage is to private properties and businesses that have a range of insurance policies and companies.

“An insurance claim can be straightforward, but it often is not,” said Margo Brownell, a partner with Maslon LLP, a Minneapolis law firm that is assisting people impacted by the unrest pro bono.

Brownell, who specializes in insurance claim litigation, said claims from the unrest are mostly at early stages right now and could take up to a year to be resolved. The worst cases, of total loss, are often the easiest, she said, because insurers simply pay out the limit of the policy. For most people her firm has helped, the insurance companies have been good to deal with, Brownell said.

But she has also noticed a number of issues, including a large amount of underinsurance. Most people have coverage for their building, coverage for their wares and coverage for income lost, but not everyone has all three. Merchants vary in how well they have documented inventories and how well their insurance policies have kept up with their businesses over the years, Brownell said.

One business owner who reached out to Brownell had an insurance company that wanted to run a credit check on them before processing their claim, which shouldn’t happen, she said. Many people who contact the firm want to get a full understanding of their policy and double check the policy against adjuster claims, she said.

“If they feel like there’s a lot happening [that] they are not understanding, they should seek help,” Brownell said.