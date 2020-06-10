Anti-brutality protests met with brutality, lawsuits claim

Protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd were met with brutality and excessive force against participants and the journalists covering the fray, according to lawsuits filed in June.

The two lawsuits filed in federal court seek class action status. One represents all peaceful protesters injured by law enforcement using force to disperse crowds, while the other represents media members similarly targeted or arrested while reporting.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of St. Paul resident Annette Williams against the City of Minneapolis alleges she was on a downtown sidewalk on May 28 when a Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) squad car drove past and an officer sprayed a chemical irritant at her. The suit alleges the officer was not attempting to clear a path but instead was randomly spraying. Multiple videos of law enforcement engaging in drive-by spraying have been shared on social media, including one video taken by a Star Tribune columnist.

Williams has since suffered from labored breathing and chest pain. The lawsuit says the tactic has a chilling effect and is meant to deter people from expressing their First Amendment rights. The document also accuses the MPD of using a “corral and combat” strategy where officers would box protesters into an area then shoot in tear gas and rubber bullets.

On the ground, witnesses reported seeing a heavy-handed, antagonistic approach from law enforcement.

Jake Armato, a trained EMT who lives in Northeast, went out to the most intense nights of protesting near the 3rd and 5th precinct headquarters to offer emergency medical care. He was expecting a scene of chaos with crimes of passion and fighting, but he said what he saw “was shocking.” Armato said he treated about 110 people in total and that “all their injuries were from the police.”

He treated people for chemical burns, cuts, the effects of tear gas and welts and concussions from rubber bullets. His most common treatments were washing out the eyes of people who’d been tear gassed, Armato said. In addition to physical injuries, he helped people process

“a lot of psychological trauma.” Many people he treated were teenagers or young adults who were coughing from gas and overwhelmed by constant explosions and disorientation.

“Tear gas can be very scary if you’ve never been gassed before,” he said.