Retailers’ futures uncertain despite partial reopening

The morning of May 18, Joan West reveled in running through the motions of unlocking her storefront door, putting a “We’re open” sign on her window and counting the money in her register.

Her store, the Schatzlein Saddle Shop in Whittier, has been open for 113 years. First run by her grandfather in 1907, the family business has been passed down for three generations. What started as a horse harness shop transitioned to a Western clothing and gear store now frequented by horse owners and lovers of cowboy boots and Levi’s jeans.

During the pandemic, West’s sales have dropped 80%. Before opening in-person on May 18, she offered curbside pickup and revamped her website to offer more options for online shoppers. Running a small storefront that rarely sees more than 10 customers at once even in normal times, West said she wishes she was able to open sooner.

Gov. Tim Walz’s partial reopening of retailers on May 18 was a welcome relief for many local businesses. Reopening comes at a price however, and retailers are scrambling to get financial help and properly equip their shops to enforce social distancing. Although opening quickly is essential for many to remain open, store owners worry about a second wave of the virus and how to keep their workers and customers safe.

Aaron Meyerring, an owner of the popular Whittier music and record store Electric Fetus, said the store’s closure due to COVID-19 has been especially hard. Without their normal crowd of customers thumbing through record albums or coming to intimate in-store concerts, the shop has lost 97% of its revenue since mid-March.

“It’s hard for retail stores, especially like ours, because we’re a browsing store,” he said. “You touch everything.”

He’s put some of the shop’s products online, but it has been labor-intensive to sort and ship packages. The store’s inventory also changes so frequently it is hard to keep the site current.

“Trying to navigate how to reopen has been a nightmare to be honest with you,” Meyerring said.

Many of his questions about loan forgiveness and finances have gone unanswered by the government and an influx of new information often forces him to keep delaying his reopening plans.

One of the reasons Electric Fetus didn’t open on May 18 was because it has been hard to come up with a sanitizing plan that will make workers feel at ease, he said. The current plan includes limiting the number of people inside the shop at a time, setting up sanitizing stations and creating “one-way” lanes for shoppers to look through boxes of records and still keep their distance.