Demanding what’s owed: Bartmann employees say they need better conditions

At about 10 p.m. on March 19, the night before payday, Gigi’s Cafe cook Evan Remmel and his colleagues received an email from restaurant owner Kim Bartmann informing them they would not be receiving their paychecks.

The note came just days after restaurants were ordered to close dine-in service statewide, and Remmel and workers at Bartmann’s several Southwest Minneapolis establishments were counting on their earnings from the March 9 through March 15 pay period as their last definitive source of income heading into a period of great fragility and uncertainty.

“Not getting those hours terrified me,” Remmel said.

It wasn’t until early May that Remmel and his Bartmann Group colleagues received their missing paychecks, he said, and some workers in the group say they are still missing wages or gratuities. Bartmann workers like Remmel are organizing while their restaurants are closed and demanding both damages for the hardship caused by the missed payments and improved labor conditions and benefits when they can come back. “What we are focusing on is ensuring that we have a voice in what it looks like to return to work,” said Naomi Hornstein, who works at Pat’s Tap.