Support surge for nonprofits

Outside of Judson Memorial Baptist Church in Kingfield, Nancy Biele smiled and waved to Meals on Wheels volunteers as they picked up the day’s deliveries.

“We’re talking to people we haven’t heard from in a long time,” one longtime volunteer told her from her car.

March 25 was the first day of a new delivery model for the Judson Church-based Meals on Wheels program, which is operated by the interfaith coalition TRUST. Biele is interim executive director.

Over 35 people volunteered to deliver meals to clients. On a typical weekday, about 11 to 13 volunteer.

“The volunteers are coming out of the woodwork,” program director Eleonore Balbach said.

Across Southwest Minneapolis, nonprofit organizations have reported an uptick in volunteer support amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought life to a standstill. Leaders say the need for their services remains strong or is increasing.

Lorrie Sandelin, director of Joyce Uptown Food Shelf, said the organization served 290 households over the last two weeks of March. “People are just so grateful that we’re still open and that they know they still can depend on us,” she said.

Joyce Uptown Food Shelf is typically open five afternoons and one night a week. People are free to come once or twice a month to pick up food. No one is generally turned away.

The organization has switched to a “takeout” distribution model since the pandemic. Bags are set aside for people to pick up. Clients still have some choice in the food they receive, Sandelin said, but less than before.