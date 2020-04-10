Parkway closures extended to May 3, East Bde Maka Ska added

Minneapolis parkway closures intended to give residents more space near popular destinations will continue through May 3 in conjunction with the statewide stay-at-home order and expanded to include a portion of road adjacent to Bde Maka Ska, park officials announced.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has opened about 18 miles of parkways surrounding city lakes and the Mississippi River to pedestrians to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

East Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Lake Street and West 36th Street has been added to the list of streets in Southwest Minneapolis where vehicle traffic will be limited. The southbound lane was closed to cars the morning of Friday, April 10.

Parkway closures to vehicles or lane restrictions are now in effect along the entire Chain of Lakes, with Lake Harriet, Lake of the Isles, Cedar Lake and Bde Maka Ska now having partial closures to give more space to pedestrians.

Residents are asked to walk or run in the parkway roadways, on existing pedestrian paths or in the grass while cyclists should stay on designated bike trails, MPRB officials say.

Even outside, residents are asked to maintain social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 by keeping at least 6 feet of space between themselves and non-household members.

Other closures are in place around Lake Nokomis and along the Mississippi River with West River Road partially closed to cars from Downtown to Minnehaha Park and Main Street Southeast in Marcy Holmes. The Park Board has reopened West River Road to cars between Plymouth Avenue and Fourth Avenue North.

Parkway adjustments are tied to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive stay-at-home order, which was extended this week to last through May 3.