Local government adapts to COVID-19

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and the statewide stay-at-home order intended to slow its spread, the local government in Minneapolis has shuttered much of its public-facing services while keeping critical infrastructure and boards up and running.

Both the Minneapolis City Council and Hennepin County have declared local emergencies that give Mayor Jacob Frey and Board Chair Marion Greene special powers to coordinate response with state and federal officials.

In a press conference on March 27, Frey called on city residents to adhere to the governor’s stay-at-home order, which runs through April 10, to slow the spread of the coronavirus and avoid overrunning the health care system.

“The order is built not to reduce the number of people who will contract COVID-19, but to extend the time that we have to prepare for the inevitable rate of infections,” Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said police will be taking an educational approach to discouraging gatherings of residents before issuing citations if necessary. Through March 31, the department has yet to issue a citation but has had to break up several gatherings and educate residents about the stay-at-home order, according to spokesperson John Elder.

The City Council and County Board are now meeting remotely, with council and board members tuning in via video-messaging apps. Meetings for both entities are available online and via public access television.

In April, the Minneapolis City Council will condense its 12 standing committees into two: a business, inspections and zoning committee that will address regulatory licenses and zoning matters, and a policy and government oversight committee that will consider all other items. Both will meet weekly, as will the City Council as a whole, which will convene every Friday at 9:30 a.m.