4 dead of coronavirus at Jones-Harrison senior home

Jones-Harrison Residence, a senior community in Cedar-Isles-Dean, is working with state officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Zac Farber

At least four residents of a senior home on Cedar Lake have died from the new coronavirus, including three who died between April 20 and April 22 — constituting one of the deadlier concentrations in Minneapolis since the start of the pandemic.

At Jones-Harrison Residence, which includes a 157-bed nursing home and a 44-bed assisted-living facility, three staff members and 10 residents of the nursing home have tested positive for the virus. Twelve other nursing home residents and one assisted-living resident have tested negative.

Jones-Harrison has been working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to contain the virus and is isolating residents who test positive in a closed-off wing on the building’s third floor. Three members of Jones-Harrison’s nursing staff are sleeping in spare rooms at the home to decrease the likelihood of spreading the virus.

Of the 35 known deaths from the coronavirus in Minneapolis as of April 22, 32 are linked to senior care facilities. About a third of the city’s 281 cases have been associated with senior homes. Along with Jones-Harrison, Southwest Minneapolis homes with confirmed exposures include Mount Olivet home in Windom, The Villa at Bryn Mawr, Walker Methodist Health Center in East Harriet and The Waters on 50th in Fulton.

Preventing spread in senior homes is a priority for MDH, since the virus poses elevated risk for the elderly and those with certain pre-existing conditions and because COVID-19 can spread quickly in places where people live in close quarters. As in many senior homes, some Jones-Harrison residents are doubled up in shared rooms, with beds separated by curtains.

Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s infectious disease director, said that while most cases are assumed to be caused by community transmission, people can transmit COVID-19 about 48 hours before showing symptoms, so the public shouldn’t assume health workers were on the job while “blatantly ill.”

“Staff and health care workers need to be present to serve the residents,” she said. “That becomes the challenge. We cannot absolutely lock them down from interaction with the community.”

Jones-Harrison has been seeking to limit the spread of the virus by requiring all staff who interact with residents to wear masks, goggles and gowns. Residents are screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19 and are asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible. If they leave, they’re told to wear cloth masks, though Annette Greely, the home’s president, said “they’re not too happy about it.”

Greely said that it’s been difficult to obtain some personal protective equipment (PPE) — she’ll get emails from suppliers offering to sell 100,000 medical gowns but she can’t find them in more reasonable quantities.

To conserve PPE supplies for its front-line workers, Jones-Harrison has solicited donations of cloth masks and makeshift long-sleeved gowns — “XXL men’s shirts, old housecoats or even old robes.” “It’s been very heartwarming to see the support,” Greely said. “It just melts my heart.”

Greely said the most painful part of the pandemic has been how families can’t be with their loved ones physically, particularly in the last days of their life. She said it’s been difficult for staff to serve as residents’ only point of in-person contact. “COVID is a very hard virus, especially for this age group,” she said.

On April 13, Anita Robinson, 94, became the first Jones-Harrison resident to die from COVID-19.

“Special thanks to her extraordinarily compassionate and caring nurses, aides and therapists at Jones-Harrison Residence, who literally treated her like family throughout her stay,” Robinson’s family wrote in her obituary.

Staff reporter Andrew Hazzard and MinnPost reporters Walker Orenstein and Greta Kaul contributed to this story.

If you or your loved one lives at Jones-Harrison and you would be willing to speak about your experience for this story, please email zfarber@swjournal.com.