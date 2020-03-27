Wedge couple builds straw home

Their Uptown Strawhouse — or Strohhaus am Radlweg (the passive house they met at was the Concordia Language Village German camp) — will be built on the site of their current garage using straw bales as a base, which will not only make the home energy efficient but will actually sequester carbon.

Passive houses meet a voluntary energy efficiency standard that drastically reduces the building’s carbon footprint and requires little energy to be heated and cooled. The structures have triple-paneled windows, continuous insulation and are airtight.

Jones and Schmitt are well-versed in energy efficiency. Schmitt works for U.S. Solar and Jones is an engineer who works for the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE). The roof of their new home will host 20 bifacial solar modules that allow light to pass through and reflect up off the metal roof to capture more energy.

“We get that not everyone is going to build a house like this,” Schmitt said. But they do want to show people it’s possible.