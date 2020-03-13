Uptown salon seeing drop off in business

At Bishops Cuts / Color at 27th & Hennepin, business has dropped off this week, according to manager Emily Kinnunen.

“We’ve all had cancellations and no-shows every day,” she said.

The salon always follows high hygiene and sanitation standards but has been bolstering its efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bishops sent out an email to customers assuring them the salon is increasing its cleaning and disinfecting practices.

“We’re just amping it up a little bit,” she said.

Business is typically slow this time of the year for the salon, Kinnunen said, and they hope clients will come in for their normal cuts assured the shop is doing all it can to be clean. Any clients feeling ill have been asked to rescheduled. Right now, Bishops plans to keep typical hours.