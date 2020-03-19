Tips for decreasing the spread of coronavirus

The goal of community mitigation is to (1) slow acceleration of the number of cases, (2) flatten the curve by reducing the burden on the health care system and (3) reduce the overall number of cases and health effects.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending several steps to slow the rate of transmission of coronavirus.

A major goal of these steps is what epidemiologists call flattening the curve, or attempting to slow the spread of the virus to prevent the health care system from exceeding its capacity. The idea is to increase social distancing to mitigate the rate of transmission so that hospitals are not overwhelmed and will avoid shortages of beds and ventilators.

About 15% of COVID-19 patients need hospital-level care and 5% need to be treated in an intensive care unit, according to the Minnesota Hospital Association. Hospitals in the Twin Cities metro have about 500 total ICU beds and 450 respirators.

For up-to-date health information, please check the MDH or CDC websites or call the MDH’s coronavirus hotline at 651-201-3920.

Here are some strategies being recommended by the MDH and the CDC..