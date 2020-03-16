Southwest restaurants prepare for takeout-only business amid outbreak

With Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz ordering all restaurants, bars and coffee shops to halt in-person service during the coronavirus pandemic, many Southwest Minneapolis restaurants are scrambling to put together plans for takeout service and for helping their employees.

On March 16 Frey declared a state of emergency and ordered all restaurants, bars and coffee shops to close by noon Tuesday. A similar statewide order made by Walz will close fitness clubs, spas, breweries, museums and skating rinks starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor also signed an executive order that will suspend payments by impacted employers into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and will allow workers to start receiving benefits as soon as they stop working.

Carrie McCabe-Johnston, who co-owns three destinations for food and drink in Southwest Minneapolis with her husband, Jasha Johnston, said they are evaluating what their offerings will be during the takeout-only order.

The couple owns Nightingale at 25th & Lyndale and Mortimer’s at Franklin & Lyndale, both of which they are planning to keep open. Tilt Pinball Bar, which is more of a drink-centric establishment, will close.

At Nightingale, the plan is to offer take-out food options, with a focus on family-style meals people can pick up, bring home and heat.

“I think the family meals will be the best offering we have,” McCabe-Johnston said.

The menu for those meals will change daily, but will include a main dish, salad and sides; a vegetarian meal will be available each day, too, McCabe-Johnston said. In addition to family meals, Nightingale’s takeout menu will include staples like the burger, reuben sandwich and chicken wings. But a likely reduction in staff means they won’t be able to offer the full menu, she said.

Not being able to give staff the hours they need is a big concern for their businesses, McCabe-Johnston said. Some employees have told them they don’t want to work during the crisis, while others need the hours. She is hopeful the takeout business will be robust enough that the restaurant is able to give hours to all employees who want them.

Right now, there is no legislation at the state or national level that will provide assistance to workers or owners of small businesses for wage and rent expenses.

“It’s just all very confusing right now,” McCabe-Johnston said.

Some restaurateurs are still trying to figure out what they’ll be able to offer. Matthew Kazama, owner of Ramen Kazama at 34th & Nicollet, wants to provide some sort of carry-out dish during the outbreak, but he doesn’t think his signature item is a good fit.

“Ramen is not the best takeout food,” he said.

The fresh noodles, piping hot broth and delicately cooked eggs are best eaten immediately, he said. Right now, he and his staff are trying to come up with a rice-based dish that works well as a carry-out item on the fly. But he doesn’t plan to open his restaurant back up until he does.

Kazama said he is concerned about his workers during the shutdown and is encouraging them to apply for temporary unemployment benefits while the restaurant is closed and plans to bring them back when the shop reopens.

“I want to support my employees, that’s the most important thing,” he said.