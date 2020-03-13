Southwest museums, theaters cancel programs amid coronavirus outbreak

Southwest Minneapolis museums and theaters are canceling programming and performances as the Minnesota Department of Health seeks to combat the coronavirus outbreak by encouraging social distancing.

On Thursday, the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art announced they are staying open for now but have canceled all performances, tours and other public events —Mia through March 26 and the Walker through April 15.

Mia has removed all touch screens from the museum and is removing soft seating, toys and other shared objects from its Family Center. The museum’s Arts Carts program, which contains reusable props and teaching tools, has also been suspended.

The Museum of Russian Art in Windom is keeping its doors open but has decided to cancel all events and programming until further notice.

“The situation seems to amplify or change minute-to-minute and there’s no mandate yet telling us what we have to do,” said Michelle Massey, the museum’s director of public programs. “There are not of things to touch here so the social distancing for regular visitors is easier to handle.”

All three museums have stepped-up cleaning protocols and are encouraging staff to stay home from work if they’re feeling ill.

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design has postponed all classes from March 16 through March 29 and has canceled all public events with 20 or more attendees through April 30. That includes a lecture with the Los Angeles-based artist Anna Sew Hoy scheduled for March 24 and a panel discussion scheduled for

The Jungle Theater in LynLake announced Friday morning that it is planning to debut its play “Redwood” on Friday and Saturday nights before postponing the remaining performances.

“These are unprecedented times, and the Jungle, like every other theater in the country, is trying to make the best decisions in the swirling waters,” wrote artistic director Sarah Rasmussen and interim managing director Robin Gillette in a statement. “The director, actors, designers and crew have invested untold hours of skill, talent and heart to make this play, and to honor that work, we want to share it with the public.”

The Red Eye Theater was planning to open a production of Theo Langason’s “Welcome Home//Home Edition” in a rotating series of private homes, including performances in Whittier and Lyndale. The theater announced Thursday that the show would be postponed until the fall.

The Guthrie Theater has canceled performances through early April.