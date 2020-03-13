Southwest Minneapolis gyms taking extra precautions with coronavirus

Fitness centers across Southwest Minneapolis remain open but are making adjustments to cleaning routines and seeing smaller crowds amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minnesota Department of Health is discouraging gatherings of more than 250 people and encouraging social distancing as cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the state.

For many community gyms, the virus brings not only health concerns, but worries about the viability of their business should people need to stay home.

Lucia Yess, owner of Yess Yoga in Whittier, said she and her staff have ramped up cleaning efforts in the studios, particularly of prop items like blankets and blocks. She’s been sending reminders to teachers and students to come in with washed hands. So far class sizes have been relatively normal, with a slight dip in recent days.

“I think we will definitely see more in the next couple weeks,” she said.

People do need movement of some kind to help maintain health, Yess said, but the key will be doing it in a responsible way.

Like others, Yess Yoga will be monitoring the progression of the virus and is prepared to close down if necessary to benefit public health. But for small businesses like hers that depend on people coming in, it could make paying the bills a challenge.

“Minneapolis has a lot of small businesses and a lot of them are very social, which is awesome, but at this time it’s really hard,” she said.

At True Grit Society Community Gym in LynLake some group classes have been canceled as the gym operators try to be cautious, according to co-owner Jen Wilson. The gym, which specializes in high-intensity group fitness, has many members who travel internationally, and True Grit has asked those members work out at home for a couple weeks to be safe. The gym has frozen those members’ accounts so they aren’t paying for services they can’t use.

“It’s the least we can do for all our members,” she said.

Most fitness classes have continued, with an increase in equipment cleaning, she said. They’ve sent out extra reminders to members and instructors to stay home if they feel ill.

“I think our members trust that we’re keeping their best interest in mind,” Wilson said.

With public health officials recommending the cancellation of events with more than 250 people, True Grit made the decision to call off the “Uptown Makers Market” it had scheduled for March 28 where about 40 vendors were signed up to sell their goods alongside community yoga classes and food trucks.

Jen and her husband and business partner, Marcus Wilson, have had discussions about what would happen if they have to close down due to the pandemic. They are concerned that there are no safety-net programs for businesses like theirs currently.

Meanwhile products fly off the shelves at big box retailers as people buy tons of sanitary goods and food.

“So many small businesses are suffering but the biggest ones are making tons of money,” Wilson said.

The YWCA Minneapolis, which has a large gym at 28th & Hennepin in Uptown, sent out a message to members that the gym will remain open but that parents who use the child care facilities should have a back-up plan ready.

The gym, like others, is encouraging members to not come if feeling unwell and to be extra vigilant in cleaning off equipment before and after use. Members are currently scanning their own cards to check in.

Heather Hannig, vice president of health and wellness for YWCA Minneapolis, said the organization is focusing on cleaning and communicating more with their members during the outbreak, but they also want to remain open to provide a sense of normalcy and a place for people to get much needed exercise.

“They want something in their lives to stay the same,” she said.

The YWCA has cancelled or postponed several events, workshops and races throughout the month of March.

“We need everyone’s help to navigate this correctly,” Hannig said.