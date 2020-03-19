Restaurants open for takeout in Southwest Minneapolis

With state and city mandates shutting dine-in service at restaurants across Minnesota to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants across Southwest Minneapolis are shifting to takeout and delivery models.

The service industry is among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and residents can support their local favorites by ordering takeout or buying gift cards.

The Southwest Journal is compiling a list of local restaurants that are maintaining service during the coronavirus outbreak. This list will be updated as we receive more information. If your restaurant is staying open for to-go/delivery during the crisis, please email reporter Andrew Hazzard at ahazzard@swjournal.com.

The Wedge/Whittier

Common Roots Cafe at 26th & Lyndale has created a new delivery option for customers amid the outbreak. The cafe is accepting online orders for bagels and other food options and will be offering contact-free delivery service for anyone within a two-mile radius. Customers can give directions on where the food will be dropped and Common Roots will call when the order is there. All orders need to be placed by noon the day before delivery and they will take orders up to five days in advance.

“We want to meet the needs of the community. If there are options you’d like to see, ask,” the restaurant wrote to customers. “Like everyone, we’re trying to figure things out.”

Across the street at Nightingale, the plan is to offer take-out food options, with a focus on family-style meals people can pick up, bring home and heat.

“I think the family meals will be the best offering we have,” co-owner Carrie McCabe-Johnston said.

The menu for those meals will change daily, but will include a main dish, salad and sides; a vegetarian meal will be available each day, too, McCabe-Johnston said. In addition to family meals, Nightingale’s takeout menu will include staples like the burger, Reuben sandwich and chicken wings.

Up the block, The Lynhall has added an online ordering option and is open for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The to-go menu includes pastries, coffees, lunches and family dinners.

Lyndale/Kingfield

Grand Cafe at 38th & Grand will be offering $30 take-and-bake meals for two during the shutdown and will be donating a lunch to local people in need for every dinner for two sold, the award-winning restaurant announced on social media. The cafe will also be selling bagged lunches for $7.

“We’re currently developing more ways to stay safely connected to our community,” the restaurant wrote in a post.

Also at 38th & Grand, newly opened Good Times Pizza will be open for takeout orders from 5-9 p.m. Orders can be called in to 612-354-3589.

Boludo at 38th & Nicollet will still be serving empanadas and pizza for takeout.

Revival at 43rd & Nicollet is remaining open for takeout and delivery orders through DoorDash and has an ample supply of fried chicken, according to employee Karina Vazquez. The restaurant is rotating front of house staff as takeout personnel.

“The hope is people help support the servers doing takeout through tips,” Vazquez said.

Linden Hills/ Fulton/ Lynnhurst

George & The Dragon at 50th & Bryant is remaining open from 11:30 to 8 p.m. for carryout and delivery orders, according to owner Fred Navarro. Right now, the restaurant is still adjusting to the changes. The first night of takeout orders was somewhat stressful, Navarro said. The good news is Geroge & The Dragon has been getting lots of orders and are encouraged by the community support.

Broder’s Cucina Italiana and Pasta Bar at 50th & Penn will both remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for takeout or delivery during the shutdown, the family restaurants announced on social media. People can order by phone or through the new Broder’s app.