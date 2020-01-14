Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver in Whittier

A woman who was struck by a driver while walking in Whittier last week has died from her injuries.

The woman was hit around 9:17 a.m. on Jan. 10 near the corner of Lake & Pleasant by a man driving an SUV, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Responding officers found her with serious injuries and she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The woman died from her injuries on Jan. 13, according to MPD. Her identity has yet to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by MPD. The department is still gathering statements from witnesses and is not releasing where the woman was crossing at this time, according to spokesperson John Elder.

The man driving the vehicle has been cooperating with police. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.