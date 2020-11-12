No DFL ties? That’s not a dealbreaker for School Board voters.

Ellison said she wants to reach out to families who feel disenfranchised by the CDD to hear their concerns and how they can be addressed, though she added: “You’re not going to make everybody happy all of the time.”

In District 2, the race marked a turnaround in fortunes for El-Amin, who is a member of the North High School site council and whose three kids graduated from the school. She had finished fourth in a four-way race for two open at-large seats in a 2018 bid that was marred by transphobic Facebook posts she made between 2013 and 2016 for which she has since apologized.

She attributed her victory in part to efforts to creatively get her name and message

out during the time of COVID-19, such as through phone banking and social media.

“The hardest part was letting people know that my name was on the ballot and what I was running for,” she said. “We just really tried to hit every different angle that we had.”

She said she questions why the DFL makes endorsements in the nonpartisan School Board races. “I think people are looking for individuals that they can trust and not just a selected group of leaders deciding,” she said.

In District 4, Cerrillo said her work helping families of color become involved in their schools helped her earn support. She also said endorsements from state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, a DFLer who represents parts of Richfield and Southeast Minneapolis, and former District 4 candidate Ken Shain, who finished third in a three-way primary, were influential. She beat Mims by just 312 votes out of 31,832 cast.