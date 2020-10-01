Senate District 59 voter’s guide: State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion challenged by Paul Anderson

Accomplishments and top priorities: I was the proud chief author of Ban the Box, which allows individuals looking for employment to be judged from their skills and qualifications and not from their past. I was the chief author of the new expungement law that gives individuals the opportunity to petition the court to seal their record. Since 2016, I have chief authored the equity bills which provide resources for women, people of color, veterans and small businesses to get the training and investments needed to improve their quality of life. To date, the equity bill has yielded over $90 million of investments across the state of Minnesota.

My priorities will continue to be affordable housing, education, criminal justice reform, gun violence prevention, combating climate change, Restore the Vote and driver’s licenses for all, just to name a few.

Police reform and public safety: I will continue to build on the police reform measures that were adopted during the special session. I believe there should be a balanced approach by making sure that we transform our police departments so that they work for all Minnesotans while simultaneously providing the police with the training and insight they need to do the job. Additionally, I would build on the policies adopted by the Legislature during the special session to modify the use-of-force standard, ban chokeholds, address the arbitration system, explore the impact of the residency requirements, provide additional resources for training and expand resources for community-based partners.

Affordable housing and homelessness: The homeless crisis is a layered and complex challenge and we must dig deep and address the homelessness crisis on every layer that it presents. On the state level we need to invest more money in affordable housing, to create more opportunities for people to make a livable wage, provide and expand mental health services and create additional opportunities for individuals to address drug addiction and chemical dependency as well as expand shelter beds. I believe that we must ensure Minnesotans are stable and safe.

Systemic racial inequalities: There are a number of systemic racial inequities that people of color face on a daily basis. I believe we must look deeply with a racial-equity lens into every industry to address the systemic racial inequities. This requires courage and a commitment to look at the root causes of these inequities and develop policies to remove the barriers to foster fairness and inclusion. We have to tackle the inequities in education, housing, the criminal justice system, higher education, fighting for environmental justice, healthcare, banking and combating redlining promoted by financial institutions, jobs and equity, just to name a few. So that it truly works for all Minnesotans.