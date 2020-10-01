School Board District 4 voter’s guide: Christa Mims faces Adriana Cerrillo

The Southwest Journal’s voter’s guide includes stories on the three competitive races for the Minneapolis School Board and questionnaires with candidates running for the U.S. House and the state House and Senate. We also include a rundown of everything you’ll see on your ballot, including an explanation of the city’s two referendums. You can read our full 2020 voter’s guide here.

The race for the District 4 seat vacated by Bob Walser features two first-time candidates who say their experience working with youth and familiarity with the educational system is why they’re best positioned for the role.

Christa Mims, a social worker for Hennepin County’s child protection system, has directed a school, taught English abroad and led county efforts to reduce disparities in education.

She said she has experience managing budgets and working on a nonprofit board and her experience as a social worker has given her insight into the different factors impacting Minneapolis families.

“I think we need people with a very balanced view of the education system so we can identify places where we can improve and celebrate … good work,” she said in a July interview.

Adriana Cerrillo, an activist and consultant, emigrated from Mexico to the U.S.

as a teenager and has been a champion of efforts to secure rights for undocumented immigrants over the past decade.

She said she’s proven her mettle as the legal guardian of her nephew, for whom

she demanded better educational services at his elementary school, Emerson Spanish Immersion Learning Center in Loring Park.

She also has touted her experience as an education advocate for families of color through the organization Minnesota Comeback (now called Great Minnesota Schools) and as an Emerson site council member.