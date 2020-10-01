School Board District 2 voter’s guide: KerryJo Felder faces Sharon El-Amin

The Southwest Journal’s voter’s guide includes stories on the three competitive races for the Minneapolis School Board and questionnaires with candidates running for the U.S. House and the state House and Senate. We also include a rundown of everything you’ll see on your ballot, including an explanation of the city’s two referendums. You can read our full 2020 voter’s guide here.

In a district that covers North Minneapolis, first-term incumbent KerryJo Felder faces a challenge from an active North Side community member and former Minneapolis Public Schools parent and business owner, Sharon El-Amin.

Felder, an education organizer with the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, positions herself as a champion of North Minneapolis schools.

On her Facebook page, she said she has pushed for transparency, fought for equity and helped lead efforts to repaint and install new carpet, lighting, cafeterias and music rooms at four North Minneapolis schools.

She was an opponent of the Comprehensive District Design, questioning how it would help North Minneapolis students.

El-Amin has been president of the North High School Polar Parent organization and is a current member of the school’s site council. She says on her website that there is a need for more staff, resources and parent involvement in schools and that she’ll focus on accountability and transparency.

She is also calling for vocational training and said decisions should be made with consideration to how they will affect future generations of students.