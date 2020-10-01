House District 62B voter’s guide: State Rep. Aisha Gomez challenged by Ross Tenneson

Police reform and public safety: George Floyd should be with his family today. So should Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Philando Castile, Kobe Heisler and so many others. The realities that BIPOC people, especially Black people, face in interactions with police are inhumane and deadly and we can do better.

We need to examine and re-deploy resources that we invest in public safety and align them with the needs in our communities. We should shrink the footprint of what we ask police to do, invest in community-led violence intervention solutions and allow communities to meaningfully oversee the public safety apparatus that serves them.

During my first term I worked on police reform policy that we could pass in a divided legislature as a member of the POCI caucus and in partnership with the community and will continue this work.

Affordable housing and homelessness: Housing is a human right and in a state and country with ample resources, people shouldn’t be homeless or cost-burdened. We need solutions that match the scale of the problem. That means more investment, which requires more revenue raised from progressive sources.

We must invest along the entire housing spectrum including:

Addressing the racial homeownership gap,

Protecting/building rental housing affordable for people making less than 30% of AMI,

Fully funding public housing,

Investing in land trusts, cooperatives and other democratic ownership models, and

Lifting the ban on rent control and providing rent support to cost-burdened households.

The homelessness crisis is also one of poverty, disinvestment and failure of systems: the economy, health care, mental health, substance use disorder treatment, incarceration, etc. We need solutions that meet people where they are and address the factors that drive homelessness.