House District 62A voter’s guide: State Rep. Hodan Hassan challenged by Arjun Kataria

First-term Rep. Hodan Hassan, a Somali immigrant, mental health clinician and assistant House majority leader, is seeking a second term. The DFLer faces a challenge from Arjun Kataria (GOP), an analyst at UnitedHealth Group.

Hassan’s top issues include LGBTQIA rights, universal single-payer health care, affordable housing and racial justice, according to her website. She calls for addi- tional affordable housing and subsidies and educational resources for people to buy into their communities.

Other policy positions include greater police accountability, residency requirements for officers and free public college education for low-income students. She also wants to nullify a state law that bans cities from setting rent-control measures.