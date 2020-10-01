House District 61B voter’s guide: State Rep. Jamie Long challenged by Lisa Pohlman

Police reform and public safety: Defunding and dismantling police forces make headlines, but they will weaken our community and reduce public safety. I will fight for adequate funding of our police force to improve what exists. Minneapolis must have the best officers, that are well-trained, accountable and earn the respect of our community. I will make sure there are enough officers so they are not overworked and can maintain physical and mental health. I will not tolerate criminal behavior or misconduct by officers and will address it swiftly utilizing our legal system.

I will support Crime Prevention and Social Services entities that work in partnership with the police force to address the root causes of crime.

I will recommend the return of School Resource Officers to MPS. This is an opportunity for students to develop positive relationships with police officers and see them as part of their community, while maintaining safety in schools.

Affordable housing and homelessness: My first priority will be prevention of homelessness. Our community must address the causes: abuse, addiction, mental illness, unemployment and evictions. If we provide support services such as counseling, health care, treatment and employment assistance, we can reduce the use of crisis services like shelters, hospitals and prisons.

I support building permanent supportive housing for those with long-term needs,

in partnership with nonprofits. These are places where people can have a stable home while treating health and social problems and where they can get ongoing support to find work and live productive lives.

I do not support using our parks for encampments; this is not humane and it is not the appropriate use of the parklands.