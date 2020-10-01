House District 59B voter’s guide: Upset victor Esther Agbaje faces Alan Shilepsky, Lisa Neal-Delgado in general

Qualifications and top priorities: I have been in positions where listening to varied interests and then creating a solution that works is necessary. I have worked with people from different backgrounds, which will be an asset to the diverse district of 59B. I am a new leader with a bold vision for the future of Minnesota.

My priorities will be to work towards everyone having a safe, stable and affordable place to live. Environmental justice is another priority to ensure that we have clean air, water and nutritious food. Meeting people’s basic needs is crucial to keeping people healthy and safe in their communities.

Police reform and public safety: To achieve a robust system of public safety, I believe in divesting away from systems of violence, racism and white supremacy. Police in our communities must be held to the same high standards as other professionals and public servants when it comes licenses and holding liability insurance. For potentially threatening confrontations, we need to instill a culture of de-escalation rather than relying on violence. By investing in social services, educa- tion, living wage jobs and other anti-poverty measures, we can build a world where we all care for each other. This is what will lead to better public safety.

Affordable housing and homelessness: Housing should not be a difficult issue. There should be public housing options available for all people and everyone should have a place to call home. This is why I signed the #HomesGuarantee pledge. I will focus on securing funding to build more public housing across Minnesota. The housing should also be specific to the age group, gender, family and cultural needs of people facing housing insecurity. I believe in a housing-first approach to homelessness. Once a person has shelter, it can be easier to address other needs that a person has.

Systemic racial inequalities: When combating systemic racial inequality, we must call it out. Racism is not just someone using derogatory language. It is also the systemic biases inherent in our institutions. We need to remove racial barriers to hiring, retention, and promotion of BIPOC people in all professions. We need race-conscious poli- cies in health care, education, housing and more to address the harm BIPOC people have faced from our current policies. I would author and support legislation that breaks down the inherent racism in our society so that people of color have equitable opportunities to live and thrive in the district and across Minnesota.

GOP: Alan Shilepsky

alanshilepsky.com

Occupation: Database developer/ business owner

Money raised/cash on hand: $4,473 (Jan. 1-July 20)/$3,262 (as of July 20)

Qualifications and top priorities: A 40-year Downtowner, I’m a DMRA founder and past condo president. Originally a physicist, I retreaded in public policy at the U of M and worked for federal and state governments. Now I’m a database developer/business owner. My priorities are reopening fast and smart after COVID. We need to reform our schools using recent experiences to rebuild better. We must also imagine a post-COVID city because our new work patterns (e.g., Zoom!) have changed. Last, we must rebuild mutual trust — we must ignore the prophets of despair and anger. Our society and our economy are sound, if we just reach out and grasp hope.