Hitting the polls early

Southwest resident Katie Florin dropped off her ballot at St. Mary’s on Oct. 23 because she wanted to avoid lines on Election Day and not create delays for others. The Joe Biden voter said she was glad there was a place to deposit her absentee ballot.

“I wanted to bring it in person,” she said.

Grace Wachlarowicz, director of elections and voter services for Minneapolis, said the city is prepared to safely accommodate voters if they choose to cast ballots on Election Day. Even with high absentee numbers, officials believe there will be plenty who show up Nov. 3. “Voters are very engaged, voters are tuned in, [voters] are paying attention and voters are turning out in record numbers,” Carl said.

But Southwest neighborhood organizations aren’t taking that perceived enthusiasm for granted. Despite the ongoing pandemic, they are pushing local efforts to boost voter turnout.

In the Wedge, the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA) has put out yard signs, flyered the area and is planning another major round of flyering on Halloween, according to Kari Johnson, who is coordinating the effort.

In 2018, 88% of Wedge residents voted, a remarkably high turnout rate for a midterm election that was boosted in part by the neighborhood organization initiating its first major get-out-the-vote campaign. This year, the goal is 92%, and while the assumption is that turnout will be high in 2020, Johnson said it’s important for LHENA to put out constant reminders for residents in a majority-renter neighborhood where people move often.

“Supporting get-out-the-vote efforts creates a more engaged community,” Johnson said. The neighborhood organization has also hosted candidate forums for local races like those for the School Board and hopes larger participation and awareness this year will carry over to municipal elections in 2021.