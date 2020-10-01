2020 Southwest Minneapolis voter’s guide

Choosing candidates for public office isn’t easy; with dozens running for local, state and national offices, it can be hard to keep them all straight.

The Southwest Journal is here to help.

Our voter’s guide includes stories on the three competitive races for the Minneapolis School Board and questionnaires with candidates running for the U.S. House and the state House and Senate. We also include a rundown of everything you’ll see on your ballot, including an explanation of the city’s two referendums.